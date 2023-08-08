STAFFORD — A bridge replacement project will start Monday on Fargo Road.
The work will replace the bridge located over Black Creek near Route 63 and Little Canada Extension, officials said in a news release. The existing 11-foot-wide arch bridge will be replaced with a modern 28-foot precast concrete arch bridge.
The upgrade is crucial for maintaining smooth truck routes, since Fargo Road serves as a superload route within Genesee County, officials said. The project is locally funded, with Ravi Engineering in Rochester leading as the engineer and LC Whitford as the contractor.
Plans call for construction through the end of November. Fargo Road will be closed during that time.
A detour will be posted.