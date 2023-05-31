ALBANY — The National Agricultural Statistics Service is ending data collection for the 2022 Census of Agriculture today.
Federal law requires everyone who received the ag census to complete and return it. Recipients can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail.
“The Census of Agriculture is one of the best ways for producers to showcase the value and importance of New York agriculture to the rest of the world,” said NASS New York State Statistician Charles Walker in a news release. “These reports allow the various types of agriculture across the state to be recognized and accurately counted.”
Ag census recipients are reminded that if they produced and sold $1,000 or more of agricultural product in 2022, or normally would have produced and sold that much, they meet USDA’s definition of a farm. Landowners who lease land to producers, those solely involved in conservation programs, and even those who may not have farmed in 2022 are still required to respond.
“If you received the ag census but do not fit the definition of a farm, are no longer farming, never farmed, or have another update for us, please write your status on the form and mail it back,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “Every response matters.”
The ag census differs from other USDA surveys, NASS officials said. Beyond being conducted just once every five years, it provides important demographic information and data on certain commodities — such as horses, bison, and Christmas trees — that would not otherwise be available.
The Census of Agriculture collects information on nearly every aspect of American agriculture for a complete picture of the health of the industry. Changes to the 2022 questionnaire include new questions about the use of precision agriculture, hemp production, hair sheep, and updates to internet access questions.
For assistance filling out the ag census, recipients can call 1 (888) 424-7828. NASS will release the ag census data in early 2024. To learn more about the Census of Agriculture, visit nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.
NASS is the federal statistical agency responsible for producing official data about U.S. agriculture and is committed to providing timely, accurate, and useful statistics in service to U.S. agriculture.