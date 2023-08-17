ALBION — Free child car seat checks will be conducted Aug. 26 in the village.
The inspections by certified technicians will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Orleans County 4-H Fairgrounds on 12690 Route 31, state Department of Motor Vehicles officials said in a news release.
The events are part of a year-round safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections, the officials said. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.