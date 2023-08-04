BATAVIA — The city and county are hoping residents will help them create a better Bank Street.
“Bank Street may have had a more pedestrian-friendly environment in the past. Over time, some changes in urban planning may have affected its walkability, but we are excited about the potential to revitalize and enhance its pedestrian infrastructure,” County Planner Felipe Oltramari said Thursday.
In collaboration with community partners, Genesee County and the city of Batavia will have a “Bank Street Pop-Up Demonstration” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 18 between Main Street and Washington Avenue. The purpose of it is to collect public feedback to improve the look of the street and make the community more walkable. The rain date will be Aug. 21.
Bank Street is in need of a revitalization effort, Oltramari said.
“The city of Batavia has received funding to reconstruct the section of Bank Street between Washington and Main. With the upcoming changes to that area, including the Healthy Living Campus and the new city of Batavia Police Station, we believe the area is primed for renewal,” he said. “The project includes pedestrian improvements, such as realigning the crosswalks, adding curb bumpouts and enhancing pedestrian-level lighting. We believe these changes will enhance the safety and accessibility of the area for all members of the community.”
The demonstration is an outcome of the Active People, Healthy Nation Walkability Virtual Academy, in which Genesee County was selected as one of the teams from across the nation to participate. The primary focus was on creating safer and more accessible pedestrian, bicycle, and transit transportation networks for people of all ages, races, ethnicities, incomes, backgrounds, abilities, and disabilities.
During the event, teams will gather insights from the community, allowing more informed decisions that align with the needs and preferences of the residents.
“We are hoping that the public will come out on Friday the 18th and check out the design and provide us their thoughts about what they see,” said county Office for the Aging Director Diana Fox. “Community feedback is crucial to creating a neighborhood that fosters active and healthy living.”
The city will temporarily close parts of the street to traffic from 7-9 a.m. Aug. 18 in preparation for the pop-up demonstration. Artists from GO ART! will paint crosswalks and Batavia
Turf has contributed turf that will enhance the visual appeal of the space.
“We carefully chose the date and time of the pop-up demonstration to coincide with the bustling farmers’ market and programs and activities at the YMCA and Office for the Aging/Senior Center,” the county planner said. “We believe this will attract a diverse group of people and ensure that the project caters to the needs of those who use the area regularly. The input of both older residents and younger individuals is especially crucial as they heavily rely on walking as a means of transportation. Volunteers will be on hand to gather data and engage in face-to-face conversations, allowing us to understand and address people’s preferences and concerns.”
Additionally, posters at the OFA/Senior Center will offer information on the project and provide a platform for written feedback.
“We are actively exploring additional avenues to gather public feedback and more details will be shared in an upcoming press release,” Oltramari said. “Individuals can email planning@co.genesee.ny.us to provide their input and contribute to the project’s success. We welcome everyone’s participation and encourage them to share their thoughts and ideas.”