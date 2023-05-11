Hydrant flushing set for today in Batavia
BATAVIA — City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the area south of East Main Street and east of Jackson Street.
Homes and businesses nearby will be affected. The tests may result in temporary discolorations in that area..
People are advised to run cold water for five munites and not to wash clothing if they find their water discolored.
“This annual testing is essential to maintain the community’s Class III Insurance Services Office (ISO) public protection classification and to assure that fire hydrants are operating efficiently for fire protection purposes,” the city said in a news release. “Along with maintaining the fire rating, the test monitors the health of the city’s water system, identifies weak areas in the system, and removes material that settles in the water lines.”
If anyone has questions or sees a hydrant in need of repair, contact the city Fire Department at (585) 345-6375.