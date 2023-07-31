BATAVIA — The Batavia Police Department will be taking steps in an effort to quell violence after three incidents where shots were fired in the city.
Chief Shawn Heubusch and city manager Rachael Tabelski issued a letter to the community Monday afternoon, asking residents to be vigilant and asking the state to help with resources in the ongoing effort to get guns and drugs off the streets.
“Three incidents of shots fired in the City of Batavia over the last few months is certainly not the norm here,” the letter says. “We want residents to know that the City of Batavia Police Department is taking a number of steps to protect our community.
“We will be enhancing the current Neighborhood Enforcement Teams (NET) to respond to neighborhood issues in our efforts to get guns and drugs off the street and put criminals in jail.”
Batavia, the letter said, “will commit dedicated resources to this initiative including personnel and equipment,” and partner with other agencies, local, state and federal.
“Individuals who illegally use guns will be apprehended and brought to justice. If you commit a crime, especially with a gun, you will be caught, you will be arrested and you will be convicted.
“Batavia is a small and tight knit community where neighbors look out for each other and support our police officers.”
The letter also commended the police department.
“We would be remiss if we did not recognize the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Batavia Police Department and who in these incidents not only put their lives on the line to protect and serve our community, but quickly apprehended the individuals responsible for these crimes.
“We ask you to be vigilant and if you see anything suspicious to immediately call 911.
“Our Police Department is here to protect and serve our community. You are a vital partner in these efforts.”