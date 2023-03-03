BATAVIA — On Monday, the City of Batavia will a new phone system. During the install, all city phones will be out of service for a few hours, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The system installation will be done in waves, and some department phones will be working before others. Those who call a city number during those hours and get a busy signal are asked to try back at a later or contact the city via email.
City offices will be open normal business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday for walk-in and electronic business. Feel free to contact members of city staff via email or through the city’s website contact form with any questions or correspondence during the phone instillation https://www.batavianewyork.com/home/webforms/contact-form.
If you are experiencing an emergency, please call 9-1-1. The county Dispatch Center will not be affected by the installation.