Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow this afternoon. High around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow along with gusty winds at times especially this evening. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.