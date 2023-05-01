BATAVIA — City police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate last week’s robbery at the 7-Eleven on 505 East Main St.
The robbery occurred about 3:34 a.m. Tuesday when a man with a hammer entered the store. He was described as a Black male about 5’7”, and having a slim to average build.
The man was described as wearing dark-colored clothing with a maroon-colored flat-brim hat. He is believed to have left the area on foot.
City police are also trying to identify two possible witnesses — a male and a female — who were in the store before the robbery occurred. The female was walking a dog, possibly a tan/brown and white colored pit-bull.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Lutey at (585) 345-6311; the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350; or the Batavia Police Department’s confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.
They may also click the “tip” button at the bottom of the robbery post on bataviapolice.org.