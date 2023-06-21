BATAVIA — The city Water Department will be shutting down the water main on Center Street for water main repairs, Superintendent of Water and Wastewater Tom Phelps said this morning. The shutoff will be approximately from East Main Street to School Street.
The length of time the water will be off is unknown.
As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored. The city asks residents not to do any laundry until the water runs clear.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated,” Phelps said.