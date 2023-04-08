BATAVIA — The Law Street Yard Waste Station will open for the season on Monday for city residents.
The station will be open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Daylight Saving Time in November when time changes to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The station will also be closed for holidays including May 29 for Memorial Day; July 4 for Independence Day; Sept. 4 for Labor Day; and Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving.
The station will close for the season in early December.
City residents may bring yard waste material — grass, leaves and limbs — to the Law Street Yard Waste Station as there is no spring curb side pickup of those materials.
The following items cannot be accepted at the station: Tree stumps, building materials, rock, soil and stone fill, and other debris. Yard waste shall be free of trash — such as paper, plastic, bottles and cans — since those materials cannot be processed.