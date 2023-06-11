GENESEO – The ramp connecting state Route 20A to Interstate 390 northbound at Exit 8 in Geneseo will remain closed to several additional days to allow crews to complete an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project.
The ramp closure has been extended to June 15.
Motorists are advised to utilize the posted detour.
All construction activities are weather dependent.
The ramp closure was originally scheduled to be from June 5 to 12.
