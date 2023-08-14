CORFU — Reminder to the community — the Corfu Farmers Market, 83 Alleghany Rd., will host a National Night Out event from 4-7 p.m. today.
The event was rescheduled from last week due to the bad weather.
Local musician Danny Curtis will perform for National Night Out. There will be free entertainment. Those who attend may shop and have dinner from food trucks from the Red Osier Landmark Restaurant, More Than A Mouthful, and Lizziesicecreamcamper.
The Children’s Bike Safety and Parade has been postponed. The market will keep people posted on a new date.