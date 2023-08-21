STAFFORD — County Historian Dr. Michael Eula will present “In Only Six Years: Genesee County Reacts to the Assassinations of the Kennedys and Martin Luther King, Jr.” this week. The program will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Stafford Historical Society meeting at the Stafford Town Hall.
