STAFFORD — Registration is underway for two cardiopulmonary resuscitation classes.
The classes are sponsored by Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, in conjunction with the American Red Cross. They will provide free hands-only CPR training to anyone in the district looking to learn.
The 30-minute courses are designed to be quick, simple, and easy to learn, and can make the difference between life and death for others. Space is liited and people are encouraged to register early.
Hawley said in a news release that he’s glad to help educate the public on the skill.
“CPR training is an invaluable skill that could very well save lives, and we should all be pushing ourselves to learn it,” He said. “I am grateful to the American Red Cross for their partnership in this initiative, and I hope to see many of you out at this free event.”
Classes will include:
n Stafford — 9 to 9:45 a.m. March 18 at the Stafford Fire Department on 6153 Main Rd. Check https://tinyurl.com/jxf9b3rv to sign up.
n Albion — 1 to 1:45 p.m. March 21 at the Albion Elks Lodge 1006 on 428 W State St. Check https://tinyurl.com/3kzu5eh4 to sign up.
Call (585) 589-5780 for more information.