Staff from The Daily News and The Livingston County News were recognized with five awards at the New York Press Association’s annual spring convention and trade show in Albany.
The awards were for stories published during 2022. The contest features 70 categories covering the editorial, advertising and circulation efforts of New York state’s daily and weekly newspapers.
Newspapers from around the state compete for the awards, which are presented in divisions based on circulation so that newspapers compete against similarly-sized newspapers. Entries this year were judged by members of the Colorado Press Association.
Daily News photographer Mark Gutman took two of the three awards for spot news photo in the paper’s division.
Awards were presented to The Daily News and Livingston County News for:
n First place: Mark Gutman, The Daily News, spot news photo, for a fire at a historic Washington Avenue home in Batavia.
n Second place: Brian Quinn, Matt Surtel, Ben Beagle, The Daily News, spot news, for coverage of the Mercy Flight helicopter crash in a farm field in Elba; and Mallory Diefenbach and Matt Surtel, The Daily News, best news/feature series, for a collection of stories about the financial crisis at Wyoming County Community Health System and its decision to terminate a popular doctor.
n Third place: Margret Lee, Ben Beagle, Matt Surtel, The Livingston County News, spot news coverage, for the tornado that damaged a farm and other locations in Java; Mark Gutman, The Daily News, spot news photo, for a car carrier fire in Pavilion.
The New York Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest is one of the largest and widely recognized newspaper contests in the state. This year, 154 newspapers submitted 2,657 entries to the Better Newspaper Contest.
“Celebrating their accomplishments is something newspapers don’t do often enough,” NYPA Executive Director Michelle Rea said in a news release. “Newspapers create a brand-new product on a daily or weekly basis, 52 weeks a year. They work on tight deadlines with small staffs, covering local government, breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, and more. Receiving recognition from their peers in another state is affirming and energizing. We salute them for the top quality, important work they do.”
NYPA, established in 1853, is made up of weekly and daily newspapers in New York State with circulations.