Staff from The Daily News and The Livingston County News were recognized with five awards this morning at the New York Press Association’s annual spring conference in Albany.
The awards were for stories published during 2022. The contest includes categories related to writing, photography and advertising.
Newspapers from around the state compete for the awards, which are presented based on circulation so that newspapers compete against similarly-sized newspapers.
Daily News photographer Mark Gutman took two of the three awards for spot news photo in the paper’s division.
Awards were presented for:
n First place: Mark Gutman, The Daily News, spot news photo, for a fire at a historic Washington Avenue home in Batavia.
n Second place: Brian Quinn, Matt Surtel, Ben Beagle, The Daily News, spot news, for coverage of the Mercy Flight helicopter crash in a farm field in Elba; and Mallory Diefenbach and Matt Surtel, The Daily News, best news/feature series, for a collection of stories about the financial crisis at Wyoming County Community Health System and its decision to terminate a popular doctor.
n Third place: Margret Lee, Ben Beagle, Matt Surtel, The Livingston County News, spot news coverage, for the tornado that damaged a farm and other locations in Java; Mark Gutman, The Daily News, spot news photo, for a car carrier fire in Pavilion.
The New York Press Association’s Better Newspapers Contest is one of the largest and widely recognized newspaper contests in the state.
NYPA, established in 1853, is made up of weekly and daily newspapers in New York State with circulations.