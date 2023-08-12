Deadline for Hawley Patriot Trip extended again

Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, said Friday that the deadline to register for this year’s Patriot Trip XIV has again been extended.
The host hotel has informed Hawley that because the trip is for local veterans, the hotel is allowing trip organizers three additional weeks for sign-ups, the Assemblyman’s Office said in a news release.
Registrations are due by 3 p.m. Aug. 29.
The trip is scheduled Sept. 21 to 24.
The Patriot Trip includes, for veterans and their families, a tour of the nation’s capital and its numerous monuments and landmarks honoring those who served. This year’s trip will include stops at several notable locations in the Washington, D.C., area, including the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials and Arlington National Cemetery.
“I am incredibly excited to host this event for another year,” said Hawley. “This trip is a great opportunity to honor our local veterans. We owe a deep level of gratitude for all they have sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy in this nation, so being able to take them to our nation’s capital to see these historic landmarks every year is truly an honor.”
The trip is open to all military veterans and their families. The cost will be between $450-$500 per person and includes travel, accommodations, admissions, meals and some souvenirs.
Those who are interested in participating in this event should contact Hawley’s office at (585) 589-5780 or email carneyj@nyassembly.gov for more details.