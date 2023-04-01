NEW YORK — Deadline is April 15 for service members and veterans to file claims to receive refunds from the Harris Jewelry settlement, Attorney General Letitia James said in a news release.
James and the Federal Trade Commission recovered $34.2 million last July for service members and veterans who were scammed by the jewelry retailer. The agreement required Harris Jewelry to provide more than $12 million in refunds for more than 46,000 service members who paid for lifetime protection plans.
Eligible service members and veterans should file a claim online for a refund before the deadline.
Harris Jewelry used deceptive marketing tactics to lure active-duty service members to its financing program, falsely claiming that investing in the program would improve service members’ credit scores.
Those who responded were instead tricked into obtaining high-interest loans on overpriced, poor-quality jewelry that saddled them with thousands of dollars of debt and worsened their credit.
Attorney General James and FTC co-led an 18-state agreement that requires Harris Jewelry to refund tens of thousands of service members for warranties they were tricked into purchasing, stop collecting millions of dollars of debt, correct bad credit scores, and dissolve all its businesses.
Eligible individuals can file a claim online on Harris Jewelry’s website at https://www.harrisjewelry.com to obtain a refund.