ALBANY — An application to change one’s party enrollment for any primary election in 2023 must be received by the board of elections no later than Tuesday, according to the state Board of Elections.
In Genesee County, Change of Party enrollment forms must be received at the Genesee County Board of Elections by that date to be effective immediately. They can be found online at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/elections/index.php or in person at the Board of Elections office in County Building 1, 15 Main St., Batavia.
In Livingston County, voter registration forms and information are available online at https://www.livingstoncounty.us/581/Register-to-Vote or at the Board of Elections office in the Livingston County Government Building, 6 Court St., Geneseo. Call (585) 243-7090.
In Orleans County, voter registration information is available online at https://www.elections.ny.gov/VotingRegister.html or at the Board of Elections Office, 14016 Route 31 West, Albion. Call (585) 589-3274.
In Wyoming County, voter registration information is available online at https://www.elections.ny.gov/votingregister.html or at the Board of Elections Office, 4 Perry Ave., Warsaw. Call (585) 786-8931.
Any change of enrollment made from Feb. 15 to July 5 will be effective on July 5. To be eligible to vote in a party primary, a voter must be registered with the party holding the primary election.
Check https://www.elections.ny.gov/VotingDeadlines.html for more information on general statewide election deadlines.