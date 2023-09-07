ALBANY — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that $3 million is available in the third round of the State’s Invasive Species Grant Program (ISGP). This grant program, supported by the State Environmental Protection Fund (EPF), is designed to advance projects that target both aquatic and terrestrial invasive species across the state, with six funding categories that address invasive species spread prevention; early detection and rapid response; research; management planning; and education and outreach. DEC is accepting applications for these grants through Nov. 1.
Municipalities, academic institutions, and not-for-profits may submit applications for funding for eligible projects in up to two of the following categories:
Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention, Boat Steward Education, and Outreach/Voluntary Inspection; Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention- Stewards - Boat Decontamination Programs; Invasive Species Early Detection/Rapid Response and Control; Lake Management Planning and Implementation; Invasive Species Research; and Invasive Species Education and Outreach.
Grant awards range from a minimum of $11,000 to a maximum of $200,000, with a required 25 percent match. Project locations must be located wholly within New York State and priority will be given to projects that include opportunities for public participation, are on or close to public lands or waterbodies, and emphasize long-term success. For full details about the grant opportunity including eligible projects and scoring criteria, visit the Invasive Species Grant Program Page on DEC’s website.
Among the many environmental victories in the 2023-24 State Budget, Governor Hochul maintained EPF funding at $400 million, the highest level of funding in the program’s history.
The EPF included $18.55 million targeted specifically for invasive species-related initiatives. The EPF also provides funding for critical environmental programs such as land acquisition, farmland protection, enhanced recreational access, water quality improvement, and an aggressive environmental justice agenda.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2023. All grant applicants must register in the NYS Grants Gateway System before applying. Not-for-profit applicants are required to prequalify in the Grants Gateway system, so DEC recommends that applicants start the process in advance of the grant application due date.