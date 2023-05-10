NORTH TONAWANDA — Area boaters are reminded to take precautions in order to prevent the spread of invasive species.
Those using boats are advised to clean, drain, and dry their boats and trailers and disinfect their fishing gear before recreating in New York’s waters, said Commissioner Basil Seggos of the Department of Environmental Conservation in a news release.
Watercraft inspection stewards are deploying statewide to educate and assist the public in cleaning equipment this season to prevent the introduction and spread of non-native plants and animals in New York’s waterbodies. Aquatic invasive species are also referred to as AIS.
“The Watercraft Inspection Steward Program continues to play a significant role in defending lakes, ponds, and rivers against the spread of AIS,” Seggos said. “Our boat stewards have successfully increased public awareness about the threats of AIS and helping more New Yorkers participate in best management practices such as Clean. Drain. Dry. I ask all New York residents and visitors to please continue to do your part in protecting our waters from the negative impacts of invasive species.”
Boat stewards will be stationed at more than 200 boat launches and decontamination stations statewide by Memorial Day weekend. Identified by their blue vests, boat stewards can provide a refresher on how to inspect boats and gear, while offering information about AIS in New York.
DEC boat stewards inspected more than 220,000 boats and intercepted more than 8,000 AIS last year. Their work including finding hydrilla, which led to the discovery of a new infestation in the Niagara River.
Efforts are currently underway to control the invasive plant and prevent it from negatively impacting the native ecosystem, as well as water recreation. The DEC is collaborating with local stakeholders and Federal partners to keep the infestation contained and prevent further spread.
In August, 2021, DEC announced that the AIS plant, hydrilla was found at the city of North Tonawanda marina. The discovery was made by a concerned citizen who reported it to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. DEC and partners who are working to prevent the infestation from spreading.
There are no other known infestations of hydrilla along the river.
Hydrilla negatively impacts recreation, tourism, and aquatic ecosystems and is one of the most difficult aquatic invasive species to control. It breaks apart easily, and new plants can develop from pieces of stem that are no more than an inch long.
In the short term, boaters visiting the marina are advised to lift their motors and clean their props by reversing and then forwarding several times to dislodge any hydrilla fragments before entering the Niagara River.
In addition to Niagara County, hydrilla infestations are being actively controlled in Erie County (Erie Canal); Cayuga, Tompkins, and Seneca counties (Cayuga Lake); and Tioga County (Spencer Pond, Little Nanticoke Creek, and Kuhlman Pond).
Hydrilla control efforts were successfully completed in Green and Hickory lakes in Erie County, as well as the Croton River in Westchester County. Visit the DEC’s website for more information on hydrilla and a step by step guide for ridding boats and equipment of AIS.
All water recreationists should follow these steps to make sure their equipment isn’t harboring AIS:
n Clean mud, plants, and animals off boating and fishing equipment including trailer bunks, axles, rollers, lights, transducers, license plates, motor props, tackle and waders. Discard the material in a trash can or at a disposal station.
n Drain all water-holding compartments, including ballast tanks, live wells, and bilge areas, before leaving an access site.
n Dry everything thoroughly before using boats or equipment in another waterbody. Drying times can vary but a minimum of five to seven days in dry, warm conditions is recommended.
When there’s no time to dry between uses, disinfect things with hot water that is at least 140 degrees Fahrenheit, or visit a decontamination site.