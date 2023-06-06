BATAVIA — An air quality advisory has been issued for Wednesday in Western New York.
The affected area includes Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
It’s expected the region will continue to be impacted by fine particulate matter, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The region continues to be affected by smoke and haze from wildfires in Canada.
Exposure can cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat; coughing, sneezing, and a runny nose; and shortness of breath.
Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease. People with heart or breathing problems, and children and the elderly may be particularly sensitive.
Going indoors may reduce exposure. Some other ways to reduce exposure are to minimize outdoor and indoor sources and avoid strenuous activities in areas where fine particle concentrations are high.