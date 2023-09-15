ALBANY — An upcoming virtual meeting will update hunters on the latest waterfowl information.

The meeting will be conducted by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 wildlife biologists. They will update the public on a variety of regional and statewide waterfowl news and updates.

The meeting is set for 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 25.

Those interested may register at https://tinyurl.com/3xzrhedx.

Topics will include:

n Highlights of wetland management.

n Expected impoundment fall water level status.

n Research programs at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, and the Tonawanda, Oak Orchard, Northern Montezuma, and Braddock Bay Wildlife Management Areas.

n Atlantic Flyway waterfowl populations.

n Upcoming duck and goose hunting seasons.

Contact DEC’s Iroquois Wildlife field office at (585) 948-5182.

As part of the re-evaluation of duck season dates, the DEC conducted a new duck hunter survey in early 2023 to better understand what factors drive satisfaction with duck season date.

Check https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28888.html for more information.

