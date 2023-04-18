ALBANY — Motorcycle owners are reminded to renew their registrations before May 1.
Motorcycles are registered for one year and all motorcycle registrations expire April 30. Customers can quickly and easily renew online.
“As the weather warms, many motorcyclists get ready to ride,” said Commissioner Mark J. F. Schroeder of the state Department of Motor Vehicles officials in a news release. “At DMV, we have worked hard to streamline our processes so people can do their business quickly, easily and conveniently. It takes only a few minutes to renew your motorcycle registration online so you can enjoy a safe ride along New York’s many scenic routes.”
Motorcycles must be inspected at least once annually at a licensed station. Owners are advised to look for a blue and orange or blue and gold sign reading “Official NYS Motorcycle Inspection Station.”
Those interested can find a registered business on the DMV website.
Motorcyclists cannot renew a suspended or revoked registration. Renewal also isn’t possible if the motorcycle hasn’t been inspected in the past 12 months.
If the registration is expired for more than a year, owners will have to reregister it at a DMV office or by mail.
To be operated on public roadways, motorcycles must have liability coverage. That applies to motorcycles registered out-of-state and those registered in New York.
With the increase in motorcyclists sharing the road, drivers should watch for and give motorcyclists’ room, just as they should be increasingly aware of bicyclists and pedestrians who are more commonly out in the warmer months, DMV officials said.
Safety Tips for Drivers
n Watch for motorcycles. Be aware of motorcycles sharing our roadways during all seasons, but particularly during the spring and summer months when riding is most popular.
n Yield to motorcycles. Don’t make a rash decision and turn quickly in front of an oncoming motorcycle, since it may be traveling faster than it appears.n
n Check mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes. When negotiating busy intersections, look twice for motorcycles before proceeding safely.
n Ensure your vehicle is in safe operating condition and that all of your safety equipment is properly adjusted. Observe and obey all traffic laws, signs, and signals.
n Stay focused on the road and your surroundings. Never drive distracted. Don’t let cellphones and other activities distract you from driving safely.
n Never drive impaired by alcohol or drugs and discourage others from doing so. Impaired driving is an indiscriminate killer with no demographic barriers.
Safety Tips for Motorcyclists
n Always wear a DOT-approved helmet and eye protection. “Novelty helmets” are not approved and offer little protection to the rider in a crash. In fact, they are illegal to wear on New York roadways.
n Always wear high quality riding gear designed to protect the rider during a fall. This includes over-the-ankle boots and full finger gloves with padding, along with jackets and pants with armor protection at impact points.
n Be conspicuous. Wear high visibility vests, garments with reflector features and accessories to boost your visibility to other drivers.
n Maintain your motorcycle properly. Ensure all of your lights and horn are working and both mirrors are adjusted.
Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have legal tread depth, since motorcycles maintain a smaller tire contact patch on the roadway when compared to other vehicles.
Good traction is a key component to safe handling and braking in normal and adverse situations.
n Maintain a high level of awareness. Scan the roadway constantly for dangers and ride alert.
If you are tired, take a break and re-energize to boost your concentration.
n Never ride impaired by alcohol or drugs and discourage other riders from making a bad choice.
n Most crashes between cars and motorcycles involve turning left. If you are preparing to cross traffic or turn left, take a second look to make sure it is safe to proceed.
n Speed is the number one cause of traffic crashes. Slow down, take your time and maintain control of the motorcycle.
n Allow adequate space between you and the vehicle in front of you. Use the “two second” rule as a safety zone.
n Observe and obey all traffic laws, signs and signals.
n Let other motorists know your intentions. Signal when you turn with your directional lights or hand signals. Also, flashing your brake light periodically before you stop will alert drivers behind you to be cautious.