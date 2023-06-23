BATAVIA — Drought conditions were basically unchanged over the past week in the GLOW region.

Most of Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties remain in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

That includes 69.64 percent of Genesee County; 61.74 % of Orleans County; 88.17% of Wyoming County.

The drought is mostly in their western regions.

A total of 1.9% percent of Livingston County near Portage is also in a moderate drought.

The remaining areas in the region are classified as “abnormally dry.”

