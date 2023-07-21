BATAVIA — Drought conditions remain unchanged in the GLOW region.
All of Wyoming County remains in a moderate drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor data from Tuesday.
In the meantime, 84.25% of Genesee County is in a moderate drought, along with 61.8% of Orleans County and 34.94% of Livingston County.
All other areas in the GLOW region are rated as “abnormally dry.”
Drought conditions have otherwise approved dramatically in most of New York state, according to the Drought Monitor.
Much of the state, including Central New York, was hit by heavy rains and flash flooding last weekend.