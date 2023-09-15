WARSAW — Drought conditions continued over the past week in Wyoming County.
A total of 92.83 percent of Wyoming County’s surface area remains in a moderate drought as of Tuesday, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The remainder — small portions of Arcade and Bennington — are classified as “abnormally dry.”
In the meantime, dry conditions expanded in Genesee County.
A total of 73.74 percent of the county is abnormally dry, compared to 35.64 percent the previous week.
The affected area now spreads into the county’s norheastern portion.
The situation in other counties includes:
n A total of 18.95 percent of Livingston County is in a moderate drought, with the most of its remaining surface area rated as abnormally dry. But about 4.65 percent of the county is now free of any abnormal dryness.
n Orleans County is free of any drought or abnormal dryness.