BROCKPORT — Planned changes to a prescription medication program could have an unexpected impact on area health care providers.
New York state is set to change its 340B Drug Pricing Program on April 1. Established in 1992, the program helps people ensure access to medications they might otherwise find too expensive.
Under the changes, Medicaid members enrolled in Mainstream Managed Care will receive their prescription drugs through NYRx — the Medicaid Pharmacy Program — rather than a health plan, which could have knock-on effect.
“We’ve asked for the delay,” said Karen Kinter, interim CEO for Oak Orchard Health. “We’ve asked for them to repeal it. At this point in time it hasn’t really moved. It sounds like it’s going to move forward with the conversion.” The 340B program includes anybody in Managed Care Plans, Health and Recovery Plans, and HIV-Special Needs Plans, also known as HIV-SNPs. It helps people in medically-underserved areas afforded needed medications.
“In this case, the state reimburses the health plan rather than the pharmacy,” the New York State Department of Health wrote on its website. “Thus, New York State is able to offer an improved, simplified process for Medicaid members to get the medicines and supplies they need. Medicaid members have comprehensive drug coverage and equitable access to an extensive network of over 5,000 pharmacy providers.”
So how are area providers being affected?
Kinter said the 340B program costs the government no federal dollars.
“In general terms the federal government has provided certain healthcare providers the access to purchase drugs at a discount,” she explained. “In order to be eligible you have to meet certain criteria, and the way you meet it is you serve the underserved and the poor populations.”
Additionally, 340B helps organizations such as OOH to offset some of their financial challenges as an organization by being able to contract with pharmacies to participate in the program with them. Kinter said the funds they saved on the cost of the drugs are utilized in the health center and directly go toward health care services.
“Without the 340B program, in general, we would have a significant financial loss and potentially have to redo services,” Kinter said.
The changes mean health centers such as OOH, which may be contracted with pharmacies, will no longer be able to buy the drugs at the discounted prices, she said. Thus they won’t be able to use any savings that they put back into their budgets to serve their patients.
The Community Health Care Association of New York State said community health centers use the 340B money to cover essential services that would otherwise go unfunded, including:
n Providing low cost or free medications for low-income patients and ensuring medication adherence.
n Subsidizing costs of care for undocumented, uninsured and underinsured.
n Enhancing care coordination for those who are chronically ill, therefore avoiding unnecessary ER visits and/or hospitalizations.
n Offering HIV and STI prevention services and medications.
n Implementing nutrition & diabetes self-management education programs.
n Coordinating access to social services through partnerships with community-based providers.
n Subsidizing transportation so patients can access specialty services.
n Providing food security support.
n Providing on-site legal assistance.
Kinter said while the state does have some benefits they plan on receiving by the conversion, providers feel the benefits by the state have estimated they would be receiving are underestimated. She said the estimate, as far as the impact to health centers and other safety net providers, is significantly more than what they have estimated from a financial impact.
OOH serves more than 30,000 patients a year, Kinter said, and they are the safety net provider for many rural counties in the Western New York region. She said any type of financial impact from this are going to cause them to make changes in their programs because they don’t have a way to find another funding stream because they are non-profit and faced with significant labor costs.
