BATAVIA — The public will have an opportunity Saturday to dispose safely of unused, unwanted or expired medications.
The event will take place 9 a.m. to noon at St. Anthony’s campus of City Church on Liberty Street. It’s sponsored by the HEALing Genesee Work Group, City Church and the City of Batavia Police Department.
“Drug Take Back Days have proven to be effective in reducing the prevalence of opioid overdoses, and we’re thankful for the Batavia police department and the staff at City Church for making the Aug. 26 session happen,” said Sherri Bensley of the HEALing Communities Study.
A table will be set up at the site to collect prescription medications. Law enforcement personnel will be on site to assist in the collection process, as required by state law..
Work group representatives also will be on hand to provide Naloxone training and share other resources with residents. Free snacks will be provided.
Contact Sherri Bensley at sherri.bensley@co.genesee.ny.us for more information.