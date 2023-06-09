BATAVIA — The HEALing Genesee Work Group will be hosting a Drug Take Back Day on June 16 at the Genesee Country Farmers Market.
The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. June 16 at the market, which takes place in the parking lot next to the former JC Penney building at Bank Street and Alva Place. It’s in collaboration with the city of Batavia Police Department.
“Typically, local law enforcement conducts take back days in April and October, but we felt it important enough to provide an additional opportunity for the community to safely dispose of any unused or expired medications,” said Project Director Christen Foley in a news release. “This is just another initiative of HEALing Genesee to help make our community a safer and healthier place.”
The HEALing Genesee Work Group is a component of the GOW Task Force.
Foley said a table will be set up at the market to collect prescription medications. As required by New York state, law enforcement personnel will be on site to assist in the collection process.
“We wish to thank our local police department for their partnership in this effort,” Foley said.
Work group representatives also will be available to provide Naloxone training and share other resources with residents.
For more information about HEALing Genesee, contact Sherri Bensley at sherri.bensley@co.genesee.ny.us.