BATAVIA — Dr. Roula Alkhouri, who grew up in Syria before coming to the United States about 30 years ago, keeps in touch with three of her older cousins who still live there — in the city of Aleppo.
Since Monday’s earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale and killing about 11,000 people as of Wednesday morning, the cousins have remained in touch.
Since the earthquake, she said, the main questions she’s had for them is, “Is everybody OK that you know?”
“The damage is financial, at this point, for them. So far, all I’m hearing from them is that their buildings are damaged. No one has died,” she told The Daily News Tuesday. “The buildings have sustained major damages — the Presbyterian churches. Mosques, a lot of places are just rubble.”
Alkhouri and her cousins had stayed in touch over the years to say hello. When she lived in Syria, she grew up in Damascus, while they were in Aleppo, where they still live. Aleppo is one of the areas hit the worst by the earthquake.
“It’s not like I was very close to them to start with,” she said. “Aleppo is probably four or five hours away. It’s not like we were next door. For holidays, for Easter, we send messages — ‘What’s going on?’ If there’s somebody sick, we call. You leave a message and then they respond. I just check with relatives to see, ‘Are you OK? Yes, we’re OK.’”
Alkhouri said usually, she uses an app to chat with her cousins without having to call. She said it’s similar the option for people on Facebook to mark themselves “Safe” after an incident. In her cousins’ situations, there has been some home damage, but nothing major.
“Personally, I come from a middle- to upper-class background,” she said. “Unfortunately, the poorer people with bad buildings ... it’s a different story. Depending on the location and some of those high-rise buildings — that’s how most people live there, in high-rise buildings, because it’s so expensive there. People don’t live in houses like we do. Most people don’t have that.”
Meanwhile, the First Presbyterian Church of Batavia pastor made an appeal to her congregation for donations toward relief for earthquake victims. She said she is encouraging congregation members to make online donations to Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA) by going to the Presbyterian Church Mission website and making a gift at https://pma.pcusa.org/donate/make-a-gift/gift-info/DR999999/.
In Batavia, in her own church, the appeal for donations was to go out Wednesday, she said.
“I put a note on the Facebook page, but I’ve got to send a special mailing about it,” Alkhouri said.
The pastor said she would also make an announcement during services this weekend.
“It’s funny, because I’ve had so many people from the church reach out to me and say, ‘what can we do?’” she said. “People are asking.”
Alkhouri said PDA works with all kinds of churches and groups.
“What we’re doing is promoting that,” she said. “I shared the link to Presbyterian Disaster Assistance on our Facebook page. I’m sending an appeal to the whole congregation.”
SANCTIONS ON SYRIA
The U.S. Department of State says Syria has been designated a State Sponsor of Terrorism since December 1979. Additional sanctions and restrictions were added in May 2004.
“Since the uprisings began in March 2011, the U.S. government has intensely pursued calibrated sanctions to deprive the regime of the resources it needs to continue violence against civilians and to pressure the Syrian regime to allow for a democratic transition as the Syrian people demand,” the Department of State said.
“Personally, I feel conflicted, because I don’t really support the Syrian government at all, but at the same time, sanctions oftentimes hurt the people. In the political system, you see, ‘OK, we should punish the government of Syria, but at the same time, the people are paying the price, especially in a disaster,” Alkhouri said. “That’s going to be a big issue — how to get the relief funds — and that’s why it’s important to continue to work with the local groups and churches.”
Alkhouri noted the Middle East Council of Churches (MECC) says sanctions against Syria should be lifted to allow access to emergency aid following the earthquake. The MECC is made up of the Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, Catholic Churches and Protestant churches.
The MECC Monday released an official statement regarding the earthquake, which read, in part, “We call on the international community and the international ecumenical family to provide urgent emergency aid to the region, in coordination with the Middle East Council of Churches, the churches and their affiliated institutions. We urge the immediate lifting of sanctions on Syria and allowing access to all materials, so sanctions may not turn into a crime against humanity.”
Alkhouri said Aleppo and the whole area are very resilient because they’ve had to be.
“They’ve lived through a lot. Before the earthquake, they were dealing with the cold weather. Because of the sanctions, they haven’t had fuel. They haven’t had a lot of different (necessities) — because of the sanctions and the war.” she said. “The country has ... oil. The problem is, who’s controlling it. There are factions.”
OTHER RELIEF GROUPS
The American Red Cross says that to date, the response in Turkey and Syria has been a Red Crescent operation, with no formal requests for assistance from the Red Cross.
“As always, we will stand ready to provide assistance as needed and requested during what will likely be lengthy recovery efforts,” said Red Cross of WNY Regional Communications Director Michael Tedesco.
The Red Cross said Red Crescent teams in the region have sprung into action, providing hot meals and drinks, collecting and shipping blood to the impacted areas as well as providing psychosocial support.
Tedesco on Tuesday emailed The Daily News a Red Cross statement regarding the earthquake.
“At the American Red Cross, our hearts go out to those impacted by this deadly quake ... The Turkish and Syrian Red Crescent teams are on the ground providing aid in the hardest-hit areas. They’re supporting through first aid, medical evacuations, food, lifesaving blood and psychosocial support. The global Red Cross and Red Crescent network urge people to remain alert to possible aftershocks, as there are unstable structures from the earthquake — and may be in jeopardy of collapsing,” the Red Cross said.”The global Red Cross and Red Crescent network remain in close contact with the Turkish and Syrian Red Crescent to support ongoing relief needs.”
At this time, the American Red Cross has not received blood product requests for Turkey or Syria – and is not collecting blood in the U.S. to go to those affected by the devastating earthquakes, the statement read.
“The American Red Cross will ship blood products outside of the U.S. (adhering to appropriate regulatory guidelines), following a specific request from government or an affected Red Cross society,” the Red Cross said. “The American Red Cross stands by to offer support. As always, blood donors in the United States are encouraged to visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment to give blood. Your blood donation will become part of the nation’s blood supply and will help ensure that we are prepared for any blood needs that arise here at home or wherever blood is needed.”
An article Tuesday on poynter.org listed a few different relief organizations that are actively working in the earthquake region:
n The International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation, which has an office near the quake’s epicenter;
n Doctors Without Borders;
n UNICEF;
n The White Helmets;
n Global Giving;
n Save the Children.