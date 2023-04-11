A bill that would provide tax credits to newspaper publishers to help employ more local journalists and give a personal income tax to subscribers should be included in the 2023-2024 state budget and passed by the state Legislature.
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which includes among its co-sponsors Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, is a common sense way to help local news outlets survive and continue to inform the public.
The bill, created to support the hiring of local journalists, provides financial incentives to local news organizations by providing a tax credit for the difference between what they pay a newsroom employee and the payroll tax sent to the state. In year one, the bill provides for a 50% tax credit on salaries up to $50,000, then a 30% credit for the next four years. There would be a $1 million cap per newsroom.
The tax credits involved with the bill would be allocated from the state’s 2024 proposed budget, which includes $700 million annually in film production tax credits through 2034, and $92.5 million annually in tax credits through 2025 for New York City musical and theatrical productions.
The bill also provides a personal income tax credit for subscribers, up to $250 annually.
The Senate bill (S625A) is sponsored by Brad Hoylman-Sigal, D-Manhattan. There are 14 co-sponsors, none from the four-county GLOW region.
The Assembly bill (A2958A) is sponsored by Carrie Woerner, D-Saratoga Springs. There are 20 co-sponsors. Hawley is the only co-sponsor from the GLOW region.
“Local journalism is as much of a benchmark for our communities as a school or grocery store is. Help from the state to maintain these institutions is critical as it saves jobs and preserves the identity of a community,” Hawley said in a statement to The Daily News. “I am proud to be a co-sponsor of this legislation, and I look forward to seeing it pass in the Assembly.”
We are calling on the GLOW region’s state representatives to join Assemblyman Hawley in co-sponsoring the legislation.
Those representatives include: Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, representing Orleans County, Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, representing Genesee and Wyoming counties, Sen. Pamela Helming, R-Canandaigua, representing Livingston County, Assemblyman Hawley, representing Genesee and Orleans counties, Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, representing Livingston County, and Assemblyman David DiPietro, R-East Aurora, representing Wyoming County.
The bill has been gaining momentum and support in Albany, according to the New York Press Association, which has advocated for the bill.
The more sponsors the bill has, the quicker it can move to a higher priority and get put to a vote. The bill has reached the Senate Budget and Revenue Committee.
While at times it may seem the work of journalists is at odds with government priorities, local journalism plays an important role in informing the debate on issues in our communities and providing a voice so that all perspectives can be shared. Local reporting, through stories and extended coverage, helps set the agenda for debate of important public policy issues and by localizing national and regional issues such as health care, gun control and the opioid crisis.
Absent the coverage by community newspapers, important local stories go unreported and citizens are left uninformed.
Invariably, economically struggling, traditionally underserved communities that need local journalism the most are the places where it is most difficult to sustain either print or digital news services, according to a 2022 report by Business of News.
This should be a concern to representatives and residents alike – even if they don’t read the news – as there are real-world consequences when local news declines.
“The loss of local journalism has been accompanied by the malignant spread of misinformation and disinformation, political polarization, eroding trust in media and a yawning digital and economic divide among citizens,” the report says.
Research has repeatedly found that in communities without a credible source of local news voter participation declines, corruption increases, and local residents end up paying more in taxes. Locales that have lost their newspaper see a decline in the sense of solidarity among community members, awareness of local happenings, and a less responsive government.
Communities such as the small, rural communities that make up the four-county GLOW region need strong local news reporting to thrive. Local journalists are able to help hold elected and appointed officials accountable, encourage regional economic growth, educate citizens, promote social cohesion, and highlight the many positive aspects life in our communities present.
We have previously noted in this space how the business model that supported local journalism has collapsed (print advertising from local and regional businesses) as the majority of dollars invested in digital goes to tech giants such as Meta (Facebook), Google, Amazon and TikTok. These tech giants employ no professional journalists and are not an acceptable alternative for providing local news.
New York’s community newspapers are led by journalist entrepreneurs who are creative, disciplined business strategists and innovators who are willing and able to invest for the long term to serve the communities they live.
Trust and credibility suffer as local news organizations are lost or diminished. Reviving and restore trust starts at the local level.
This is why the Local Journalism Sustainability Act is a worthy investment and should be passed.