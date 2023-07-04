For those looking for a calm and peaceful place to sit and enjoy the holiday, stop for coffee or bring a lunch to Liberty Way Park at 104 West Buffalo St., Warsaw.
The solemn park features a beautiful display of flags, including the American flag, flags from each branch of the United States military, the Prisoner of War flag and more.
Another location that may appeal to a period of patriotic reflection is the Genesee County War Memorial at UMMC’s Jerome Center in Batavia, which offers a tranquil setting to honor and reflect on the contributions of war veterans who have served throughout the years. Stop and pay tribute at 16 Bank St., Batavia.
A more recent location is the Western New York National Cemetery at 1254 Indians Falls Rd. in Pembroke. The cemetery, which was dedicated in December 2020, serves as a national shrine for the men and women who have served our country
The cemetery has a lobby that is open to the public on weekends during daylight hours. An Avenue of Flags adorns the road leading into the cemetery. Twenty-six flags fly in a project created by volunteers from the cemetery’s Memorial Council. The flags have been donated by families who have buried family members in the cemetery.
The flags will stay up until the day after Veterans Day, according to Genesee County Veterans Service Agency Director William Joyce.
“Each week we have a detail to go in and inspect and take the worn flags. They put another flag in its place that same day,” said Joyce.
Response to the Avenue of the Flags has been very positive, Joyce said.
“Any comments that I’ve had, ever since we’ve had them up, they’re really pleased with the presentation,” said Joyce, noting responses have come from people going to the cemetery for a service and the public.
The Western New York National Cemetery is one of seven U.S. military cemeteries in New York State. The cemeteries provide an eternal resting place for thousands of military veterans.
There are many historical places, markers and locations in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties where you can celebrate freedom and patriotism during the Fourth of July (or any time of year). Here are just a few selections:
Genesee County
Capt. Charles Rand
The historical marker of Capt. Charles F. Rand (1839 to 1908) acknowledges the Batavia native who was recognized by the Congress of the United States as the first person to answer President Abraham Lincoln’s appeal for volunteers in the Civil War on April 15, 1861. Rand later became one of the first soldiers in American military history to earn the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Erected: 1992 by the Holland Purchase Historical Society.
Location: West Main Street when traveling west in Batavia
Solders, Sailors & Marines
The monument, “In Memory of the Soldiers, Sailors and Marines of Genesee County,” is dedicated to those men and women of Genesee County who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
Location: Intersection of East Main and Ellicott Streets in Batavia.
Civil War Memorial
The Le Roy Civil War Memorial, built in memory of the soldiers of Le Roy, can be found by visiting the intersection of Main and Wolcott Streets.
Location: Right side of Main Street in Le Roy near Wolcott Street and Trigon Park.
Replica of the Statue of Liberty
The Statue of Liberty Replica was dedicated by the Boy Scouts of America as a pledge of everlasting fidelity and loyalty.
Location: Wolcott Street, south of East Main Street, in Le Roy.
Orleans County
Mount Albion Cemetery
The cemetery is home to the Soldier & Sailors Monument, a 68-foot-high-tower. The 84-step staircase allows visitors to explore the 140-year-old beauty.
Location: Route 31 in the town of Albion, east of the village of Albion, which owns and operates it.
Also, visit the historical Albion Vietnam Veterans Memorial - A Lasting Tribute. The memorial honors Orleans County veterans killed in action in Vietnam.
Erected: 1996.
Location: The Albion Vietnam Veterans Memorial is at the intersection of East Avenue. The memorial can be found at Albion Middle School.
Civil War Memorial
The Orleans County Civil War Memorial - In Memory of the Men Who Fell - was erected to honor the memory of the men who fell in defense of the Union.
Erected: 1876
Location: Telegraph Road, west of Riches Corners Road. The monument sits on the highest mound in Mount Albion Cemetery.
Kendall Veterans Memorial
The Kendall Veterans Memorial - In Memory of All the Men and Women from Kendall - was erected to honor all service members who served their time during conflict and peace throughout the world.
Erected: 1995
Location: Kendall Road north of Roosevelt Highway on the right when traveling north.
Wyoming County
In addition to Liberty Park, consider a visit to Letchworth State Park to see The First Dragoons Memorial.
The First Dragoons Memorial
The First New York Dragoons - Volunteers (1862-1865) Allegany, Livingston and Wyoming Counties - participated in 65 battles, engagements and skirmishes. The captured 1,533 prisoners, 18 pieces of artillery and four battle flags. They were infantry in the 7th Army Corps. as cavalry with Gen. Sheridan.
Each side of the monument provides more details about the First Dragoons, including how they earned their designation as the First Dragoons.
Erected: 1903
Location: Intersection of Park and Maintenance Roads in Letchworth State Park in Castile.
If you venture outside the GLOW region, consider a visit to Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown, Niagara County. Old Fort Niagara was the most important military fort in Western New York. The stone fort is situated on a promontory overlooking the Niagara River and Lake Erie. Many public events take place at this fort, which has flown many different flags over its life. Fort Niagara is the oldest continuously occupied military site in North America. In 1934, Old Fort Niagara opened as a historic site and public museum.
Daily News Staff Writer Brian Quinn contributed to this story.