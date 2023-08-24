ARCADE — In a crisis situation, fire, police and emergency medical personnel may wonder how to best help a person with autism spectrum disorder.
How can they ensure the safety of someone who may have communication, sensory and processing challenges?
The Pioneer Central School District is sponsoring a training which aims to answer those questions and more. Titled “Understanding autism: a guide for first responders,” the event set for Sept. 30.
It will take place 10 a.m. to noon, with a meet and greet to follow, at Arcade Elementary School on 315 W. Main St.
The event is free and open to the public. Though it’s geared toward emergency and first responders, all are welcome to attend.
The training will be led by Blue Bridge Autism Training, an organization which works to bridge the gap between first responders and those with ASD and other developmental disabilities and their families. Instructor and Blue Bridge president Gerald Turning has 25 years of experience in law enforcement and is the parent is a 19-year-old with ASD.
The program will cover issues such as overcoming and identifying communication and sensory challenges; de-escalation tactics; missing person search strategies; and tips for gaining cooperation and compliance.
Pioneer district resident Elise Kibler organized the event, motivated by her concern over what would happen to her 6-year-old son, who has ASD and is non-verbal, in an emergency.
“My son cannot call for help, answer to his name or tell you if something hurts,” Kibler said. “If something were to happen to him and his dad and I weren’t there or were incapacitated, there would be no voice for him.”
According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of 2020, about 1 in 36 children in the United States have been identified as having ASD.
“Despite that number, many first responders have never had an interaction with this type of child,” Kibler said. “I consider this essential training for our community, as we rely heavily on our neighbors and volunteers to help in all sorts of situations. This could make the difference in an emergency.”
For more information, contact Kibler at elise_george@hotmail.com.