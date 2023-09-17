(TNS) — Starting today, all job postings by employers with four or more employees in New York state must include a salary or salary range.
The requirement is part of the Pay Transparency Law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul late last year. Employers were given 270 days from the date the law was signed — Dec. 21, 2022 — to prepare for the change.
According to the law, the salary range should show the minimum and maximum annual salary, or hourly rates, the employer believes in good faith to be accurate at the time of posting.
The purpose of the law, according to the state Department of Labor, is to provide job seekers information upfront, and to address systemic pay inequity and discriminatory wage-setting and hiring practices.
A similar law went into effect in New York City on Nov. 1, 2022, mandating New York City employers to include the minimum and maximum starting salary for all advertised jobs, promotions or transfer opportunities.
According to labor and employment law firm Ogletree Deakins, employers in violation of the Pay Transparency Law could face penalties of $1,000 for a first violation, $2,000 for a second violation, and $3,000 for a third or any subsequent violation.
Ogletree Deakins also noted the law applies to agents and recruiters, but not to job advertisements from temporary help firms, and to any jobs that are performed within New York state lines or by workers who report to an office or supervisor in New York.
