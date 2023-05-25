PAVILION — If you’ve got unwanted paint, an upcoming disposal event can help you out.
The collection will take place June 10, the GLOW Region Solid Waste Management Committee said in a news release. It is appointment-only and open to residents and businesses in Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties.
All materials will be accepted at no charge.
Participants will be able to drop off unwanted materials for disposal and recycling including:
n Latex and oil-based paints, primers, sealers, and undercoats.
n Varnishes, lacquers and shellacs.
n Deck sealers, floor coatings and textured coatings.
n Metal coatings and rust preventatives.
n Waterproofing, concrete/masonry/wood sealers and repellents.
Unacceptable materials will include tar or bitumen-based products; aerosol cans; auto and marine paints; aluminum paint.
The disposal event is appointment-only. Appointments can be made at www.glowsolidwaste.org and clicking on the collection link.
Those without internet access may call the GLOW office.
Materials must be in original containers no more than larger than 5 gallons in size. Area Sherwin Williams retailers and Crocker’s Ace Hardware in Le Roy also accept eligible products.
Information on those and other locations can be found at www.paintcare.org.