Saturday brings an expanded “Weekend Edition” to Daily News readers with new features and expanded use of color.
This robust new weekend edition – with 36 total pages – has added four pages and will be presented in three 12-page sections led by news, sports and lifestyles.
The result of these changes is a stronger, more colorful paper that delivers additional engaging content to enlighten and educate readers.
We have expanded our opinion/commentary offerings in the A section to include a second page we are calling “The Deep Dive.” This new page will be used to provide in-depth coverage or additional commentary on the topics of the day. This week, the page dives into New York’s historic decision to ban gas furnaces and stoves in newly-constructed buildings. The story explores what comes next, including the challenges that lie ahead for the legislation, what the state’s decision will cost and who will pay for it.
Also in the A section is expanded business coverage with two pages dedicated to local business news and people, national trends and news to aid consumers as they navigate life’s challenges.
No content or features have been eliminated. The consolidation of sections provides a more efficient reading experience.
The religion page, which provides updates on local church happenings and a weekly column about faith, is moving into the A section after previously appearing in the lifestyles section.
The classified advertising section has been merged into the B section. This section will also include two comics pages that had previously appeared in the lifestyles section.
The TV listings for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, which had been published as part of the classifieds section, is now part of the lifestyles section. The front part of the lifestyles section continues to include local features, food and book news, while the latter portion is the new home for color comics and puzzle pages.
