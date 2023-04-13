One person is deceased at the scene after a three-vehicle accident in the median westbound on the Thruway this afternoon, between the Batavia and Depew exits (exits 48 and 49), New York State Police report.
“One confirmed fatality — no other injuries were reported. It was between two vehicles and a flatbed tractor trailer,” Troop T Public Information Officer Tara McCormick told The Daily News. McCormick said she doesn’t have specific information on the deceased and didn’t know what vehicle he or she was in.
“They’re doing accident reconstruction right now. They have certain equipment and they have to take measurements and all that stuff. It’s just prior to a construction area,” she said. State Police were notified of the accident at 12:13 p.m., McCormick said. At 2:10, the collision reconstruction unit arrived on scene.
Westbound traffic is exiting the Thruway at the Batavia exit and is being diverted.
“The diversion’s in place right now. Traffic can get off and get back on. I’ll post (on Twitter) when it’s reopened,” she said.