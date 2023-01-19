BUFFALO — The FBI continues to seek the public’s help to identify the people responsible for the arson of the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center at 1230 Eggert Road in Amherst on June 7.
As part of a national effort to bring awareness to a series of attacks and threats targeting reproductive health service facilities across the country, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspects responsible for the crime.
At approximately 2:45 a.m., the Amherst Police Department received a 911 call regarding a fire at the CompassCare Center. A person or people had thrown Molotov cocktails at the center.
The homemade incendiary bombs started a fire that caused significant damage. One of the individuals spray-painted the words “Jane was here” on the building, as well.
The FBI believes the individuals drove a 2013-2016 red or orange Dodge Dart sedan. ‘Suspect 1,’ in the FBI’s Seeking Information poster, is estimated to be approximately 5’11”.
The criminal act — destruction by means of fire or explosives — carries a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison.
Anybody with information is asked to call 1 (800) CALL-FBI or 1 (800) 225-5324, contact their local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. They may remain anonymous.
To view seeking information posters for other arsons and potential FACE Act violations, please visit: FBI.gov & FBI Buffalo.