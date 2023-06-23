ROCHESTER — The FBI is seeking the public’s help following the arrest of a firefighter who allegedly had more than 1,500 child pornography images and videos.
Brett Marrapese, 31, of Irondequoit was arrested and charged with production, distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography, including child pornography depicting prepubescent minors less than 12 years old, federal prosecutors announced Friday. The charges carry up to 30 years in prison per count, along with a $250,000 fine.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had received tips in January 2016 and November 2021 that a person in Rochester was uploading suspected child pornography online.
State police investigated and traced the IP addresses to “Committee Rochester FD 2%,” which was associated with the Rochester Fire Department. The RFD stated that the City of Rochester restricts what websites RFD employees can access using the Fire Department’s internet service, and that the RFD’s “2% fund” pays for separate on-site internet service for employees’ personal use.
Troopers interviewed employees with access to the service in both 2016 and 2021, including Marrapese, who both times denied ever viewing child pornography.
On March 20, 2023, the Irondequoit Police Department received a report from the father of a 13-year-old girl, who had been communicating with a person using the identity “thatdude_2790” via Snapchat w and the display name “Taylor.” The girl believed she was communicating with another young person, but her father believed the individual was actually an adult.
An initial review of communications between the girl and thatdude_2790 revealed that he had persuaded her to produce and send him images and videos of child pornography, federal prosecutors said. Irondequoit Police also identified another minor, who had also communicated with the same person on Snapchat and also on Instagram with the user “Taylorsimpson2419.”
The second youngster was also persuaded to produce and send child pornography to both accounts.
Investigators executed multiple search warrants and determined the user of the thatdude_2790 and Taylorsimpson2419 accounts was Marrapese, the prosecutors said. He had allegedly communicated with at least 110 minors and caused multiple minors to produce and send him child pornography.
In most instances, Marrapese claimed to be a teenager of the same or similar age as the minors with whom he was communicating, prosecutors said. Search warrants were also executed on Marrapese’s home, camper, person, vehicle, and lockers at the RFD on June 13.
FBI special agents seized multiple digital devices, to include a cellphone believed to have been involved in the 2016 and 2021 NYSP investigations.
Preliminary forensic analysis of one of Marrapese’s phones recovered communications between Marrapese and multiple minors, in which he persuaded them to produce and send him sexually explicit photographs and videos, prosectors said.
Investigators also allegedly recovered communications that Marrapese had with other individuals involving the production of child pornography and sexual abuse of children; surreptitiously recorded photographs of children; and images of children that have been cropped so that it appears that the children are engaged in sexual conduct with adults.
A total of 1,393 images and 121 videos of child pornography have been recovered so far from Marrapese’s cellphone, prosecutors said. Some of the images and videos allegedly depicted the violent sexual abuse of children as young as toddlers.
Marrapese made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and is being held pending a detention hearing.
Anyone with information regarding Marrapese, the Instagram user “Taylorsimpson2419” using the screenname “Taylor”, or the Snapchat user “Thatdude_2790” using the screenname “Taylor”, is asked to contact the FBI tipline at (585) 279-0085.