Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed flags to be flown at half-staff today and Thursday on all state government buildings and facilities in honor of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade.
Wade, 33, a native of Shortsville, Ontario County, was found dead several days after he was reported missing during a training exercise in Arizona.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Staff Sergeant Kory Wade and extend my deepest sympathies to Sergeant Wade’s family and loved ones on behalf of all New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a statement. “This tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the risks the brave men and women in our nation’s military face every day to keep us safe.”
Wade, a medical logistics airman with the 48th Rescue Squadron, was stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz. His body was found June 17 following a multi-day search and rescue operation led by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. Wade had been reported missing June 14.
Col. Scott Mills, the commander of the 355th Wing, described Wade as a model airman and a consummate professional during his time with the squadron.
“We are saddened to confirm the death of Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, whose body was located following an exhaustive search at Roosevelt Lake,” Col. Mills said. “Sergeant Wade was a model Airman and consummate professional while assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with Sergeant Wade’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base leaders are postured to provide comfort and assistance to our community as we navigate this tragedy together.”
Wade was reported missing about 2 p.m. June 14, while conducting training for jump operations at the lake, about 130 miles north of Tucson. It prompted a multi-agency search and rescue effort. Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy personnel also took part in the operation.
The Air Force and Gila County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.
No cause of death has been released.
Wade enlisted in the Air Force in 2008 and arrived at the Tucson base in April 2020, officials said.
He earned several awards and decorations, including the Air and Space Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award, National Defense Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and U.S. Air Force Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon.
Includes reporting from the Arizona Daily Star and (N.Y.) Daily News via Tribune News Service.