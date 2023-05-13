Flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff on Sunday in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the racially motivated shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo on May 14, 2022.
Twelve state landmarks will also be lit orange on Sunday night to honor the victims on the one-year anniversary of the attack.
“As we mark the first anniversary of this horrific, racist act of terror in Buffalo, we honor our 10 neighbors who were senselessly taken from us and we renew our commitment to doing everything we can to prevent this from ever happening again,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “We must condemn the hateful white supremacy that motivated this attack and call out hate when we see it. My heart goes out to my hometown and the families who have lost loved ones, and we are dedicated to helping the East Buffalo community as it continues to heal.”
State landmarks to be lit Sunday will include: One World Trade Center, Kosciuszko Bridge, The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, State Education Building, Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, Empire State Plaza, the Main Gate and Expo Center at the State Fairgrounds, Niagara Falls, the Pershing Square Viaduct at Grand Central Terminal, Albany International Airport Gateway, East End Gateway at Penn Station on MTA LIRR, and the Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal.
Ten people were killed and three others injured in the attack at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue. Eleven of the victims were Black. Those killed in the attack included: Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo; Margus D. Morrison of Buffalo; Andre Mackneil of Auburn; Aaron Salter of Lockport; Geraldine Talley of Buffalo; Celestine Chaney of Buffalo; Heyward Patterson of Buffalo; Katherine Massey of Buffalo; Pearl Young of Buffalo; Ruth Whitfield of Buffalo.
The shooter, Payton S. Gendron, was described by authorities as a white supremacist who they said drove 200 miles from his home in the Southern Tier town of Conklin, near Binghamton, to the Tops grocery store where he carried out his attack and livestreamed the carnage. Investigators said he chose the location because it is in a predominantly Black neighborhood; the shooter wrote in an online diary that he was inspired by violent videos he had seen, including a mass shooting at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Gendron pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in state prison without the possibility of parole in February. He still potentially faces the death penalty for federal hate crime charges.