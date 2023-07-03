GENESEE FALLS — A flash flood warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. tonight for portions of Wyoming and Livingston counties.
Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in southeastern Wyoming County and southwestern Livingston County, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen as of 3:30 p.m. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Flash flooding may occur in small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses, according to the NWS. Driver are advised to turn around when encountering flooded roads.
Areas in the warning area include Letchworth State Park, Portageville, Nunda, Pike, Castile, Gainesville, Hunt and Dalton.