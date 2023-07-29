The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch until 5 p.m. for portions of central and western New York, including all of the GLOW counties.
Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
The watch includes Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties. Also included are Monroe, Ontario, northern and southern Erie, Niagara and Wayne counties in western New York and northern Cayuga County in central New York.
A large area of rain with embedded convection will move across the area from west to east roughly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion this morning.
Main hydro concerns are for urban areas which would be most vulnerable if heavy rain occurs there.
Also noted that some mesoscale guidance shows convergence between the frontal boundary and a weak breeze off Lake Erie near the Buffalo metro area. However, there is a potential for locally heavy rain in the entire watch area, with flash flooding possible, the Weather Service said.
Later this afternoon, showers and embedded storms will gradually wind down from NW to SE through the rest of the day following the passage of the main shortwave and surface cold front, though skies should remain fairly cloudy until late in the day, the forecast discussion said.
With regard to temperatures, highs will be confined to the 70s thanks to the passage of the cold front and its associated convection and cloud cover, though it will remain very humid through at least this morning before dewpoints finally start to slowly drop off this afternoon behind the front, according to the forecast discussion.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas, the Weather Service said.
An area of heavy rain will move across the watch area and will interact with a stalled boundary. There is a potential for locally heavy rainfall, which may impact urban areas, including Buffalo and Rochester, the Weather Service.
For flood safety tips, go to http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood .