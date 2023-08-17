BUFFALO — The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo is now accepting applications for the 2023 Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Arts & Culture Initiative competitive grant process.
Application deadline is 4 p.m. Sept. 15. Sessions to learn more about the process will take place later this month.
The grants support arts and culture in Western New York. Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties are among those eligible. They’re open to non-profits which had a budget of no more than $2 million for 2022.
The grants include:
n A single arts and culture nonprofit organization may apply for up to $15,000 for operating funding.
n Multiple arts and culture organizations are encouraged to apply together for up to $25,000 to support collaborative efforts. For additional details on eligibility and the grant opportunity, please visit www.cfgb.org.
Grant briefing sessions will include:
n Aug. 22 — 6 p.m. at Rochester Contemporary Art Center on 137 East Ave. in Rochester.
n Aug. 23 — 6 p.m. at the Tri-County Arts Council on 110 West State St. in Olean or via zoom.
n Aug. 24 — 10 a.m. at Arts Services Inc. on2495 Main St. Suite 401, in Buffalo or via Zoom
Visit www.cfgb.org to register.