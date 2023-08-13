PIKE — Four helicopters have been called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident today at Routes 39 and 19 in Pike, WNY Fire Alerts reports on its Facebook page.
Multiple seriously injured victims are being transported to area hospitals, Fire Alerts says. One person is being taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, two to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and one to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
The Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services said Route 39 is closed between Safford and Griffith due to the accident.
More information will follow later.