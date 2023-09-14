WARSAW — The National Weather Service will stop issuing seasonal frost and freeze warnings next month.
The NWS issues frost advisories and freeze warnings so people can act to protect tender vegetation during the growing season.
The advisories and warnings will cease for the season Oct. 11 in Wyoming, Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.
They will cease Oct. 21 in Genesee, Orleans, Livingston, Monroe and Niagara counties.
Frosts can occur when temperatures fall into the mid-30s. It becomes more widespread below 32 degrees.
A hard freeze can happen below 28 degrees.
The NWS advises people to follow local forecasts and take appropriate protective actions for any outside plants after that point, such as bringing them inside or covering them with a light fabric.