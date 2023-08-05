BATAVIA — The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board of directors accepted an initial resolution for a community solar farm project at 7755 Oak Orchard Rd. when it met Thursday.
The $9 million investment will include the installation of ground-mounted solar panels in order to generate up to 5 megawatts of power.
Under the proposed project agreement, Oak Orchard Solar 3 LLC’s project would generate $4,000 per megawatt in Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) money, or a total of $20,000 for the first year. After that, revenue for Genesee County and Elba Central School District will go up 2% each year for the 15 years of the PILOT agreement. Including a host agreement with the town of Batavia, this project is estimated to generate a $319,088 increase in property-tax type revenues to host municipalities over the life of the agreements.
Since 2019, the GCEDC has reviewed over $1 billion of solar energy projects. These projects have proposed 860 megawatts of renewable energy and property tax-type revenues of $127.4 million to municipalities.
A public hearing on the proposed project agreement will be scheduled in the town of Batavia.