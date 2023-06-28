BATAVIA — Masks are being made available to the public in Genesee and Orleans counties as more wildfire smoke passes through the region.
The masks will be available during normal business hours while supplies last, area health officials said in a news release.
Genesee County locations will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
They will include:
n Emergency Management Office, 7690 State Street Rd., Batavia.
n County Building 2, 3837 West Main Street Rd., Batavia.
n Old Courthouse, 7 Main St.
n Office for the Aging, 2 Bank St. Batavia.
Masks will also be available 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orleans County Administration Building, 14016 Route 31 West, Albion.
The New York State Department of Health provides the following tips to stay safe:
n Limit time outdoors
n Keep windows and doors closed
n Avoid strenuous activities outdoors, especially for those with asthma, allergies, and other respiratory health issues
n Avoid prolonged exposure outdoors, especially for those with health vulnerabilities, such as cardiovascular disease or lung disease, and those who are pregnant
n For those that must be outside for a prolonged period of time, wear a tight fitting mask .
Individuals with symptoms or related health concerns should contact their healthcare provider.
To monitor the Air Quality Index Forecast, visit the Department of Environmental Conservation Website.
To monitor the current Air Quality specific areas, visit the EPA AirNow website.
To access the Fire and Smoke Map, visit the AirNow Website.
For more information, residents can call the New York State Air Quality Hotline at 1 (800) 535-1345.