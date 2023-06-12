BATAVIA — With a Republican primary set for June 27 in the towns of Bergen and Byron, there will be nine days of early voting leading up that date.
Town of Byron Republican voters may vote for either incumbent Peter N. Yasses or challenger Candace E. Hensel for supervisor.
In Bergen, Marcy Vanderstow and Teresa F. Robinson are each running in the primary for town clerk. For town highway superintendent, GOP voters may vote for Joel Pocock or Chad Roggow.
The county Board of Elections said today that registered Republican voters from those two towns will be able to vote at the ARC Community Center, 38 Woodrow Rd., Batavia. The early voting schedule is as follows: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday; Noon to 8 p.m. June 20-21; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 22-25.
Polling sites in Bergen and Byron will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 27. Check your poll-site at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/ or call Genesee County Board of Elections at (585) 815-7804. The last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot is June 26. The ballot must be received at the poll site or Board of Elections no later than 9 p.m. on June 27. The last day to postmark a ballot is June 27 and it must be received by Board of Elections by July 3.
Saturday is the last day the Board of Elections may receive an application to vote in the June 27 primary. Registration forms may be found at https://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/elections/index.php.
Anyone with questions or who needs forms should call the Board of Elections at (585) 815-7804 or visit its website https://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/elections/index.php